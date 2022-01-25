Jonesboro crews on scene at apartment fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department are currently on scene at an active apartment first at the Cedar Crest Apartments on Russell Street.

According to sources on-scene, a neighbor who called 911 said a woman ran out of the apartment and to him for help. He said when crews opened the door, he could see the flames inside.

Officials with the Fire Department said the cause for the fire is unknown and no one was hurt. The fire was only contained in one apartment and crews are cleaning it up now.

Region 8 News currently has a reporter on scene gathering more information and we will continue to give you the latest information as this situation progresses.

