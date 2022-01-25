Energy Alert
Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered the state agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.

Kelly called the situation “tragic” in calling for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton and see if policies needed to be changed.

Her comments come one week after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett expressed concerns about the handling of Lofton’s case when he announced that he wouldn’t file any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

