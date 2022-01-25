Energy Alert
Mailing It In: Annual UCP telethon twist

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of phoning it in, this year’s United Cerebral Palsy Telethon needs your stamp of approval.

For more than 40 years, KAIT-TV has hosted and broadcasted the annual UCP Telethon.

But the ongoing pandemic has caused a few hang-ups.

Instead of phoning in pledges, donors are asked to mail them in this year.

Mail donations to:

UCP

P.O. Box 4081

Jonesboro, AR 72403

Donations to the UCP can also be made online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-228-6174.

All donations are tax-deductible and will stay right here in Northeast Arkansas to help those with cerebral palsy live a life without limits.

