JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured the tipoff of the 99th Lawrence County Tournament and more highly-anticipated conference matchups around Region 8.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/24/22)

Hoxie 62, Sloan-Hendrix 48 (Boys)

Hoxie 49, Sloan-Hendrix 28 (Girls)

Manila 47, Walnut Ridge 34 (Girls)

Westside 53, Blytheville 24 (Girls)

Buffalo Island Central 55, East Poinsett County 53 (Girls)

Southside 49, Highland 40 (Girls)

Maynard 63, Hillcrest 46 (Girls)

Maynard 51, Hillcrest 45 (Boys)

Rector 40, Riverside 32 (Girls)

Earle 66, Cross County 61 (Boys)

Trumann 44, Valley View 37 (Girls)

Brookland 48, Pocahontas 31 (Girls)

Corning 63, Southland 35 (Girls)

Mountain View 48, Cave City 36 (Girls)

Cave City 49, Mountain View 35 (Boys)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.