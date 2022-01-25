Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A word of caution about deteriorating buildings.

The Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn said buildings downtown are getting older, and business owners should keep them maintained so they stay up and running.

Firefighters were out around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, and picked up over 40,000 pounds of bricks and rocks that fell from the North Arkansas Dance and Theatre building.

The building sits at Broad and Main Street, and the wall fell on the roof of Fuller Bumpers Attorneys at Law.

“It took them about three days to get that done, and it had to be done by hand,” Gleghorn said.

He said the pressure from the fallen bricks was too much for the roof next door.

“You know, not only do you have a weight up there that you don’t want up there. You have to put people up there. They did it safely,” Gleghorn said.

There are about 20 pallets out in the nearby parking lot full of rocks and rubble. Each one represents thousands of pounds that collapsed.

Gleghorn has encouraged business owners nearby to get their structures checked to prevent this from happening again.

“Basically, the buildings need a checkup like you need a checkup for your health. You need to check the health of your building,” Gleghorn said.

With it being 201 years since Batesville was established, Gleghorn said the buildings are dated and not engineered like they are today.

“And that’s just like anything else. The older it gets the more brittle and crumby, I guess you can say it gets,” he said.

Not many businesses were open in the afternoon, but Region 8 News spoke with a couple of owners who said they are not concerned about their structures.

Contractors and structural engineers worked on a preliminary report Monday. For right now, the area is deemed not safe, according to Gleghorn.

