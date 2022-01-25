Energy Alert
Petition filed for re-testing of DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene

Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed((Source: WMC))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorneys for Damien Echols, one of those involved in the West Memphis Three case, have filed a petition to the Crittenden County court to allow the recently-discovered DNA from the crime scene re-tested.

Echols is one of the three people accused of killing three teenage boys in 1993.

The petition was filed after the Second Judicial Prosecutor told Echol’s attorney he would not re-test DNA from the crime scene.

The petition, which was released Monday, Jan. 24, states that using the new M-Vac wet vacuum DNA collection testing technology would provide more accurate results compared to the wet-swab method. They specifically state M-Vac gave an average of 10 times more nDNA and nine times more mtDNA as compared to the initial wet-swabbing.

The attorneys state that the ligatures used in the binding of the victims are made of a type of material that could make it difficult for methods such as the wet-swab method to determine any DNA of the potential killer.

The attorneys note that while it’s unclear if the additional testing of the ligatures with the new M-Vac technology will lead to the recovery of new DNA samples for testing, having the DNA get re-tested will ensure that “justice” is done in the case.

Echols was sentenced to death as a result of his murder convictions.

Throughout the proceedings, Echols and his co-defendants, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, Jr., maintained their innocence of the crimes.

