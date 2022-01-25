Razorback signees Nick Smith & Jordan Walsh named McDonald’s All-Americans

Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, two of the highest-touted signees in Arkansas men’s basketball history, have added yet another honor to their resumes as they were 2 of 24 players across the nation named McDonald’s All-Americans.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be played Mar. 30 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Smith and Walsh become the 15th and 16th Razorback men’s basketball signees to make the prestigious squad and the first since Bobby Portis in 2013. Also, it marks just the second time two Razorback recruits from the same signing class have made the team, joining Lee Mayberry and Todd Day in 1988.

Nick Smith Jr. Top Honors To Date

McDonald’s All-American

Listed as the #3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the top incoming college freshman by ESPN

On the 25-man Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team

#3 on the SI99 All-American list

6th overall recruit in the nation by ESPN / #4 shooting guard in the nation

5th overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports / #1 combo guard in the nation

6th overall recruit in the nation by 247Composite / #2 combo guard in the nation

16th overall recruit in the nation by Rivals / #2 point guard in the nation

Jordan Walsh Top Honors To Date

McDonald’s All-American

Listed #11 on the NBADraftRoom.com 2023 NBA Mock Draft and #26 on NBADraft.net

On the 25-man Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team

#32 on the SI99 All-American list

10th overall recruit in the nation by ESPN / #4 small forward in the nation

18th overall recruit in the nation by 247Composite / #5 small forward in the nation

20th overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports / #6 small forward in the nation

The following is a list of Razorbacks that were named McDonald’s All-American since its inception in 1977:

Ricky Norton – 1980

Joe Klein – 1980 (signed with Notre Dame out of high school before transferring to Arkansas)

Willie Cutts – 1981

Andrew Lang – 1984

Ron Huery – 1986

Todd Day – 1988

Lee Mayberry – 1988

Corliss Williamson – 1992

Darnell Robinson – 1993

Kareem Reid – 1994

Derek Hood – 1995

Glendon Alexander – 1996

Olu Famutini – 2003

Al Jefferson – 2004 (signed but never played at UA as he was an NBA 1st Rd pick)

­­Bobby Portis – 2013

