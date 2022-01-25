Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (1/25/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Red Wolves men’s basketball (13-4, 4-1 SBC) is in first place in the Sun Belt & #25 in the Mid-Major Top 25. They’ll head to the Carolinas this weekend. A-State faces 2nd place App State Thursday at 5:30pm. The Red Wolves take on Coastal Carolina Saturday at 12:00pm. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+

Arkansas State women’s basketball (10-9, 3-3 SBC) plays two games at First National Bank Arena this weekend. They’ll host UT Arlington Thursday at 7:00pm and Texas State Saturday at 1:00pm.

Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.