Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’

Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.(NASA | NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.

NASA researchers have taken a closer look at the oscillation in its rotation and now think there may be an ocean buried under the moon’s icy surface.

It would be in good company with other moons containing underground oceans, including two of Saturn’s other 82 moons and one of Jupiter’s.

Even though Mimas’ ocean is encased in ice, scientists say it still might support life.

Because of the large 80-mile wide crater on its frozen surface, Mimas is best known for its resemblance to the Death Star in the “Star Wars” movies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department are currently on scene at an active apartment first at...
Apartment fire under investigation
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

Latest News

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant saved a toddler who had stopped breathing.
Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults