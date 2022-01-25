Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’

In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the claims of litter boxes being provided for students that “identify as cats.”(hutchyb // Canva)
By Dane Kelly and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A superintendent in Michigan is trying to clear up any misconceptions or rumors about a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

According To WILX, Midland Public Schools was accused of installing litter boxes in the restrooms for students to use.

“I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats,” a concerned parent claimed during a Board of Education meeting in December. “I am really disturbed by that.”

The woman alleged that litter box use in schools was a national problem.

“This whole furry thing has just got me. I’m staying calm, but I’m not happy about it,” she said.

Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow sent a message to the school district to address the claim.

“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus
Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department are currently on scene at an active apartment first at...
Jonesboro crews on scene at apartment fire
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

Latest News

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
A California couple who met at an evacuation center is engaged!
California couple engaged after meeting at an evacuation center
Arkansas saw its biggest one-day jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday as a state...
Arkansas posts record jump in COVID hospitalizations
Area schools announce mask policies, AMI days