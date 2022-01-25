Energy Alert
Two Northeast Arkansas cities to see changing traffic patterns

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Expect some new changes on your morning commute over time if you live in Piggott and Marmaduke.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation hopes to finish construction on four roundabouts across Northeast Arkansas by the end of 2022.

Three roundabouts will be built in Piggott and one in Marmaduke.

It’s a change that Marmaduke Mayor Steve Dixon said is needed, but it is also an area of concern.

“It is definitely a concern because it is changing, and we do not have a lot of these in this area,” Dixon said. “At the same time, that intersection definitely needs the upgrade, and I am happy it’s getting it.”

ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 49 in Marmaduke was important because the current layout has caused many traffic issues.

“Given all the parameters we talked about, the truck movements, the difficulties of the small radius on each quadrant of the intersection this will vastly improve that,” Smithee said.

Smithee added that not only will the new roundabout alleviate traffic concerns, but it will also give both towns some much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

“With the roundabouts come underground drainage, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, and quite honestly, I hope when it’s done most will find it to be a very attractive installation,” Smithee said.

All are upgrades that Mayor Dixon was very happy about.

“It will shoot some life into that area,” Dixon said. “I know at first people are going to be hesitant, but I think in the future everyone will see how necessary this was.”

Construction has begun on the roundabouts, but ArDOT is wanting to ramp up production this Spring to complete the projects sooner.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

