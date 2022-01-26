A-State tennis weekend matches postponed by Missouri State

Due to Missouri State’s determination its women’s tennis team is unable to both play and host tennis matches this weekend, two Arkansas State matches that were scheduled for this weekend in Springfield, Mo., have been postponed.

A-State was scheduled to face Central Arkansas on Friday and host-school Missouri State on Saturday, but both matches will be attempted to be rescheduled in February if possible.

The Red Wolves are scheduled to host SEMO, Friday, Feb. 4 and Kansas City, Saturday, Feb. 5, at RidgePointe Country Club. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

