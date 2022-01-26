Arkansas State guard Keya Patton tears ACL, out for remainder of season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rough news for Red Wolves women’s basketball.

Keya Patton announced this evening that she’s out for the remainder of the season. She suffered a torn ACL last weekend.

Our hearts are heavy today but we know that you will come back stronger and better than ever. We’re behind you @i__Hoops ❤️🤞🏼🐺🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/8gwXZhD8pS — Arkansas State Women's Basketball 🏀 (@AStateWB) January 26, 2022

Heart is broken for such a special player and person in @i__Hoops . Just know I’m gonna be with you every step of the way! U got this! Love u! #ShakeBackSeason 🙏🏽🖤 — Destinee Rogers (@Coach_Dezz) January 26, 2022

Patton led the Red Wolves in scoring with 14 points per night. The Auburn transfer had 30 points in the 1st half in a January 8th victory over ULM.

Arkansas State will host UT Arlington Thursday night at 7pm.

