Arkansas State guard Keya Patton tears ACL, out for remainder of season
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rough news for Red Wolves women’s basketball.
Keya Patton announced this evening that she’s out for the remainder of the season. She suffered a torn ACL last weekend.
Patton led the Red Wolves in scoring with 14 points per night. The Auburn transfer had 30 points in the 1st half in a January 8th victory over ULM.
Arkansas State will host UT Arlington Thursday night at 7pm.
