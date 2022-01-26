Energy Alert
Arkansas State guard Keya Patton tears ACL, out for remainder of season

Keya Patton dropped 30 points Saturday as Arkansas State beat ULM 98-70.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rough news for Red Wolves women’s basketball.

Keya Patton announced this evening that she’s out for the remainder of the season. She suffered a torn ACL last weekend.

Patton led the Red Wolves in scoring with 14 points per night. The Auburn transfer had 30 points in the 1st half in a January 8th victory over ULM.

Arkansas State will host UT Arlington Thursday night at 7pm.

