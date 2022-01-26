Energy Alert
Arkansas State sweeps SBC Indoor Men’s Track & Field weekly honors

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sweeping has become synonymous with the Arkansas State track and field program, in more ways than just conference championships, as Seth Waters and Carter Shell swept the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week on Wednesday.

Waters was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after breaking his own school record in the men’s mile on Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational. The Harrison, Ark., native turned in a conference-record time of 4:05.20 in the event. Waters also was part of the men’s distance medley relay squad that won on Friday in Nashville with a time of 9:58.83 that stands third in program history. The DMR mark leads the league by a nearly 10 full seconds and ranks seventh nationally.

Shell recorded a personal-best mark in the men’s long jump at Vandy en route to earning this week’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honor, the fifth of his career. The senior leaped an indoor-best 7.69m (25-2.75) on Friday to move into sole possession of the top mark in the league this season. His jump is third-best in program history.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Saturday in Louisville, Ky., at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, hosted by Louisville.

