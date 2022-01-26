Energy Alert
Coldest Day of the Week

January 26th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bundle up this morning as you head out! Wind chills are down in the single digits and air temperature in the teens to start the day. Sunshine won’t help much as we barely get above freezing this afternoon. Wind dies down a little but not completely. Clouds increase tonight as does the chance of a few flurries and snow showers. Most won’t see any accumulation but one or two spots could see a very light dusting if we get a good enough burst of snow. Cold air sticks with us until Sunday when highs get back into the 50s. 50s hang around until our next big storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain may be heavy to start the month of February.

