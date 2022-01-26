Energy Alert
Cyber security fears grow as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With tensions rising between Russia and Ukraine, concerns over how this conflict could affect cyber security have also grown.

The Department of Homeland Security warned that Russia might launch cyberattacks in the United States.

President Joe Biden also recently signed a National Security Memorandum to improve cyber security across the country.

In Northeast Arkansas, the Information Technology department for the City of Jonesboro is keeping an eye on this alert.

“We get the alerts as well from the FBI or Homeland security as well. I pass it around to the team here, and we kind of just be on our toes and extra cautious,” said Jason Ratliff, Director of the Information Technology Department for the City.

Ratliff said they block thousands of hacking attempts a day.

The attacks from Russia could range from just overwhelming websites to damaging important infrastructures like airports or energy facilities.

