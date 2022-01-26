Emergency crews battle restaurant fire

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a restaurant fire.

The fire started around 2:50 p.m. Jan. 26 at Dora Express Japanese Food, 1335 E. College St.

Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn said the fire damaged the restaurant, which is in three small buildings.

The cooking area of the restaurant was totaled, while the area around the cash register and main dining, as well as another seating area, received severe smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

