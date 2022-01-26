FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man shot and killed by FBI agents in early January fired numerous shots at agents before he was killed, according to the FBI.

According to a release from the FBI Little Rock, agents from the FBI, along with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to arrest Michael Neuman, 31, of Brookland on Jan. 12.

Neuman was wanted for a felon-in-possession charge and, according to the FBI, was “anti-law enforcement, had a felonious criminal history and carried multiple firearms at all times.”

For the safety of law enforcement, the FBI used its tactical personnel during the attempted arrest.

Around 4:15 p.m., the FBI said agents served a search warrant near Neuman’s workplace on Falls Street in Jonesboro. As the agents made commands toward Neuman, the FBI said Neuman took shelter and began firing at officers. The FBI said agents returned fire, shooting and killing Neuman.

Following the shooting, the FBI searched Neuman’s home on East Matthews Street in Brookland. In its release, the FBI said it found multiple firearms at the home and in his car at the Jonesboro shooting scene.

Second Judicial Prosecutor Keith Chrestman is reviewing the agent-involved shooting to determine if it was justified or not. In a statement to Region 8 News last week, Chrestman said he did not have a timeline for making a decision as he was awaiting information from the FBI.

The FBI said no agents were hurt in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and the FBI is currently not providing any additional information. The Jonesboro Police Department could not provide a statement as of Wednesday morning.

