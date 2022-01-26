Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest

One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro involving the FBI.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man shot and killed by FBI agents in early January fired numerous shots at agents before he was killed, according to the FBI.

According to a release from the FBI Little Rock, agents from the FBI, along with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to arrest Michael Neuman, 31, of Brookland on Jan. 12.

Neuman was wanted for a felon-in-possession charge and, according to the FBI, was “anti-law enforcement, had a felonious criminal history and carried multiple firearms at all times.”

For the safety of law enforcement, the FBI used its tactical personnel during the attempted arrest.

Around 4:15 p.m., the FBI said agents served a search warrant near Neuman’s workplace on Falls Street in Jonesboro. As the agents made commands toward Neuman, the FBI said Neuman took shelter and began firing at officers. The FBI said agents returned fire, shooting and killing Neuman.

Following the shooting, the FBI searched Neuman’s home on East Matthews Street in Brookland. In its release, the FBI said it found multiple firearms at the home and in his car at the Jonesboro shooting scene.

Second Judicial Prosecutor Keith Chrestman is reviewing the agent-involved shooting to determine if it was justified or not. In a statement to Region 8 News last week, Chrestman said he did not have a timeline for making a decision as he was awaiting information from the FBI.

The FBI said no agents were hurt in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and the FBI is currently not providing any additional information. The Jonesboro Police Department could not provide a statement as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
Building wall collapsed on Broad Street
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department are currently on scene at an active apartment first at...
Apartment fire under investigation
The intersection of highway 34 and highway 49 in Marmaduke is one of the four locations that...
Two Northeast Arkansas cities to see changing traffic patterns

Latest News

Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of purchasing $400,000 worth of stolen...
$400k in stolen vehicles, property recovered
United Way of Northeast Arkansas offers free tax filing February through April.
Local non-profit hosts free tax filing
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Petition filed for re-testing of DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene
A proposal to redraw Missouri’s eight U.S. House districts is speeding toward an expected...
Missouri redistricting plan speeds toward Senate debate