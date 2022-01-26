Morning Flurries

Radar was active this morning as a quick-moving disturbance brought snow showers. The problem is a deep layer of dry air is eating most of the snow before it reaches the ground. A few flurries are about all we’ll likely see with this round. A few more flurries are possible Friday in spots behind tonight’s cold front. After a day of highs in the 40s, we’re back in the 30s on Friday. The wind chill probably makes it feel like the 20s all day. Rain chances and temperatures really increase next week with a mid-week storm system. Chances of heavy rain are high, but it’s too early to say for any winter weather chances. I don’t think they’d be great for us but could be higher for the higher elevations of northern Arkansas.

