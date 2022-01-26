Jan. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Highs stay in the 30s and 40s until late into the weekend. Teens return tonight, and a breeze drops the wind chill near or into the single digits.

While we are not expecting any major chances of rain or snow, we could see a few flurries this week. One chance moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’ll be nice to see a few snowflakes without a threat of major issues or any accumulation. Highs hit the 50s again Sunday and may linger for a few days next week.

We will have to watch next week. Signs are pointing to a rainy period as we start February.

News Headlines

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has a limited genetic range for new mutations that should make it easier for drug and vaccine makers to fight against it, a UAMS research team has found.

Jonesboro hospital responds to recent change in antibody treatments.

Cyber security fears grow as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

Little Rock School Board to discuss cash vaccine incentive for students.

