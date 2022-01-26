Energy Alert
Jonesboro hospital responds to recent change in antibody treatments

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food and Drug Administration puts a stop to some monoclonal antibody treatments.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the agency announced that Regeneron and Eli Lilly antibody infusions are no longer authorized for use to treat COVID in the US.

According to the FDA, the treatments are not effective in treating the Omicron variant, which makes up 99% of new COVID cases in the U.S.

Ty Jones, Director of Marketing at NEA Baptist, said the Arkansas Department of Health shared similar data with them a couple of weeks ago.

“So, those were the I guess the original monoclonal antibodies that we began treatment with here at NEA Baptist. We’ve been in contact with the Arkansas Department of Health,” Jones said.

He added when their staff received that data, they started to make changes.

“So, we were then able to stop the scheduling of those,” Jones said.

Now that the original antibody treatments are no longer in use, the hospital switched to another option to help treat patients.

According to Jones, NEA Baptist is using an antibody injection named Sotrovimab.

“We’re doing that based on the risk score that Arkansas Department of Health has given us of who best fits the criteria to receive those,” said Jones.

The number of mutations Omicron carries is a factor in the previous treatments not working anymore.

Jones said it was important to stay up to date on what works because of hospitalization increases.

“That research is provided to us and then delivered to us. We’re able to make those decisions. Oh, yea, let’s drop this, let’s move on to the next one,” he said.

Other treatments like the pills from Pfizer and Merck are available to treat COVID patients but on a limited basis.

The FDA said that if those treatments are effective against future variants, they may re-authorize their use.

