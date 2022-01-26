Energy Alert
Local non-profit hosts free tax filing

United Way of Northeast Arkansas offers free tax filing February through April.
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tax season is here, and one local non-profit organization is lending a helping hand when it comes to filing.

United Way of Northeast Arkansas is offering free tax filing for those who make less than $58,000 per year, people with disabilities, and limited English speakers who need assistance with filing.

Erin Calhoon, director of business development, said appointments this year are more limited than usual, so it’s important to go ahead and schedule one if you can.

“This year, we are only open on Saturdays so we are limited on our tax appointments a little bit more than we have been in the past,” she said. “So, if you are considering or trying to find a preparer to get those taxes done, go ahead and go to our website and get that scheduled now.”

Participants will meet with IRS-certified volunteers who will electronically file the taxes after they are reviewed by a volunteer base of certified CPAs. Although it is a free service, Calhoon said participants do not have to worry about the quality of the work the volunteers do.

“Every return that is prepared goes through a review process,” Calhoon said. “So our clients will come in and sit at a desk with their preparer, they prepare the return and then they print it out and that return and client will go to the review process where we have our more experienced volunteers who have been with the program for 10 years and they will review all of those returns.”

Calhoon also said it’s important to go ahead and get your documents in order ahead of time if you want to participate in the free service.

“On our website, they can find a list of what to bring. It’s important to go ahead and start collecting those documents so that when tax season comes around in February, you have all your documents in a packet,” she said.

To find out more or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at uwnea.org.

