Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
Building wall collapsed on Broad Street
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Batesville firefighters are at the scene of a restaurant fire Wednesday that has damaged a...
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire