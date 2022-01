Tuesday featured more conference games around Northeast Arkansas. There were several marquee matchups in the city of Jonesboro.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/25/22)

Jonesboro 82, Nettleton 66 (Boys)

Jonesboro 48, Nettleton 26 (Girls)

Valley View 46, Trumann 27 (Boys)

Marked Tree 61, Ridgefield Christian 40 (Boys)

Blytheville 64, Westside 26 (Boys)

Westside 49, Pocahontas 12 (Girls)

Greene County Tech 47, West Memphis 43 (Boys)

West Memphis 53, Greene County Tech 47 (Girls)

Marion 62, Paragould 55 (Boys)

Marion 56, Paragould 43 (Girls)

Searcy 71, Batesville 36 (Boys)

Batesville 56, Searcy 44 (Girls)

Manila 50, Walnut Ridge 44 (Boys)

Corning 40, Gosnell 24 (Girls)

Wynne 57, Lonoke 53 (Girls - Lady Jackets in 1st place in 4A-5)

Lonoke 45, Wynne 42 (Boys)

Forrest City 44, Robinson 32 (Girls)

Southside 44, Highland 40 (Boys)

BIC 77, EPC 61 (Boys)

Rector 43, Riverside 33 (Boys)

Earle 66, Marmaduke 31 (Boys)

Hoxie 59, Piggott 43 (Boys)

Pangburn 62, Newport 49 (Boys)

Rose Bud 52, Cave City 42 (Boys)

Rivercrest 83, Harrisburg 31 (Boys)

Corning 63, Gosnell 60 (Boys)

Tuckerman 39, Salem 29 (Girls)

Mammoth Spring 68, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 61 (Boys)

Melbourne 65, White County Central 50 (Boys)

Melbourne 61, White County Central 17 (Girls)

McCrory 62, KIPP Delta 25 (Boys)

