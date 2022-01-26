Energy Alert
New cellphone connection for non-emergency calls on Arkansas state highways

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists in Arkansas have a new way to get help on the road.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new partnership between Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and three national wireless carriers.

Governor Hutchinson said that the partnership will place a tool in the hands of Arkansas citizens to use for contacting the Arkansas State Police.

The new four-digit speed dial *277 or *ASP is available to all AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon cellular phones in Arkansas. Callers will be connected to the Arkansas State Police and will be used as a non-emergency phone line to help make traveling Arkansas a safer experience.

Arkansas Representative Stephen Meeks, who sponsored the legislation, spoke about the importance of safety on the highways of the state. He said that he presented the idea after driving to Little Rock and seeing someone driving over 100 MPH weaving through traffic.

“While it didn’t rise to the level of a 911 call, their recklessness could have turned into a tragedy,” Representative Meeks said. “I have no doubt this will save lives, and it’s a great example of how state government can work together with industry to make life a little bit safer for all Arkansans.”

Director of the Arkansas State Police, Bill Bryant, said that it will allow Arkansans to reach state police if they need them. The types of calls he said they anticipate receiving are those from stranded or lost motorists or for reporting suspicious activity or safety concerns related to dangerous driving of others.

Governor Hutchinson did emphasize that even though this will provide better protection on the road, drivers should not use it as a substitute for emergency calls, saying that 911 is still the preferred number in those scenarios.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

