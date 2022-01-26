Osceola Police warn of leaving firearms in vehicles

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who often leave their firearms in the vehicles for safety, there’s a new warning for you.

The Osceola Police Department stated that on the weekend of Jan. 21-23, numerous complaints of vehicles being broken into and attempts being made were filed.

In a statement sent on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Chief of Police Jerry Hamilton said that the majority of vehicles were left unlocked.

He added that many firearms have been stolen this way, and some of these firearms have been used in various crimes.

Hamilton said if you have firearms, do not leave them in your vehicle at all, and if you see anything unusual in your area, he urges you to call Osceola Police.

The Osceola Police Department’s main number at 870-563-5213 is still experiencing some issues. If that line indicates it is busy, you can also call at 870-563-4170.

