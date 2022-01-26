Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sports complex committee mulls over consulting firms’ pitches

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro A&P Commission is heading towards the next step in its planning stages of the new sports complex.

The Sports Complex Subcommittee met Tuesday, Jan. 25th to listen to two consulting firms’ pitches on how they would plan to build and maintain the facility.

Subcommittee Chairman Kevin Hodges said Eastern Sports Management and Sports Facilities Companies brought key ideas to the table, but there were many questions left unanswered.

Hodges added the subcommittee will take feasibility study samples from each company to determine who is fit for the job.

“We meet again in a couple of weeks,” Hodges said. “We’ll take that additional information, and if our committee is prepared at that point to select one of these feasibility consulting firms, we will present that to the A&P commission as a recommendation from our subcommittee.”

The study will mimic the size of the Jonesboro community to get a more accurate idea of how each firm plans to execute its ideas.

Hodges mentioned the subcommittee will examine both companies with a fine-toothed comb to make the decision that will benefit the project long term.

“The planning—that’s the basis and the support of what this thing will look like for years and years to come,” he said. “We need to get it right. We got to have the right sizing of the facility; we need to present the right activities.”

There is no set date on when the sports complex will move on to the construction phase.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash
Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department are currently on scene at an active apartment first at...
Apartment fire under investigation
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

Latest News

Missouri Republicans and business groups clashed during a Tuesday state House hearing over more...
Missouri GOP, businesses divided over vaccine rules
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse in Downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville building safety
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters