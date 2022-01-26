Energy Alert
Tyronza looking toward improvements for faster internet

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyronza is just one of many small towns across Arkansas that may be seeing new broadband internet connections to help speed things up.

The State of Arkansas is looking at using portions of the state’s American Rescue plan act funds to expand broadband to more rural areas statewide.

Some of the areas considered in the plan include Tyronza, Lepanto, and Marked Tree.

A meeting was held Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Tyronza to answer the questions of many residents.

Mayor Charles Glover said that this is important because most of the time, many people don’t realize how fast the internet can be.

“Internet is such an integral part of our lives this day in age that it’s important that everybody has access to good quality internet,” Glover said.

It’s a thought shared with Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills.

“Our world today is dependent on the internet and people don’t know if there are holes in our coverage in the state,” said Mills.

There is no timetable for when the new improvements will be made, but Mayor Glover hopes they can get the project done as soon as possible.

