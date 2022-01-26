Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows everything from deaths to school absenteeism.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the ADH reported Arkansas is in a moderate range for flu illnesses with 3,168 positive influenza tests reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since the flu season began on Sept. 27, 2021.

Among flu antigen tests, 75% of cases were influenza A, while the remaining 25% were influenza B.

As of Saturday, Jan. 22, the ADH reported:

4 influenza-related deaths this season (+1)

Average school absenteeism rate 11.6% (+ 0.1%)

83 flu-related hospital admissions for the week (+6)

0 nursing homes influenza outbreaks this season.

School absenteeism

The weekly report also provides a list of counties and the percentage of students absent for the week due to the flu.

They include:

Counties Percentage of students absent Baxter 9.28% Clay 10.31% Cleburne 8.6% Craighead 11.01% Crittenden 11.64% Cross 12.52% Greene 13.03% Independence 9.16% Jackson 15.4% Lawrence 10.64% Mississippi 13.82% Poinsett 10.33% Randolph 10.48% St. Francis 10.48% Sharp 15.82% Stone 7.95% White 11.54% Woodruff 4.41%

According to the ADH flu website, flu shots are available at each local health unit around the state. There is no out-of-pocket expense at the health units, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

