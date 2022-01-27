1st place Arkansas State men’s basketball faces 2nd place App State on Thursday

For the first time in 729 days, A-State and Appalachian State meet on the hardwood. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 46-17 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points. The Red Wolves are 23-3, 7-0 this season, in the last 26 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting. A-State has outscored its five Sun Belt opponents 222-167 in the second half, a plus 11.0 margin.

The Red Wolves are off to a 13-4 or better start for the fourth time in program history and first time since the 1988-89 campaign.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 11.9 rebounds per game. Omier posted his eighth career outing with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the game against UT Arlington (18 pts / 16 rebs). Those eight outings are the second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season. Omier leads the Sun Belt and ranks top 12 nationally in field-goal percentage (2nd - .676), offensive rebounds per game (2nd - 4.12), double-doubles (5th - 12), rebounds per game (5th - 11.3), total rebounds (8th - 192) and defensive rebounds per game (12th - 7.18).

Marquis Eaton is the 6th Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,400 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton leads the nation in free-throw percentage (94.6 percent). He made 40 consecutive free throws, most in program history, before a miss against UT Arlington to become the 56th NCAA Division I player with a streak of at least 40 consecutive free throws made. Eaton passed Chico Fletcher (1996-00) for 7th on the all-time scoring list and has 1,530 points. He is 4 points shy of passing Dan Henderson (1,543) and John Belcher (1,544) to move into the top five.

Desi Sills is 1 point away from 1,000 in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22).

A-State is 9-0 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 26 or more points. The duo has combined to average 27.1 points this season.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 64-73 (.467).

