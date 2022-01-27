20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arizona woman accused of trafficking 20 pounds of fentanyl is facing jail time after investigators discovered the drugs during a traffic stop this week.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Adalinda Saucedo was stopped just before midnight Monday at the Fayette County and Shelby County line on I-40, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were reportedly found inside two fire extinguishers in the trunk of the vehicle.

Fentanyl hidden in fire extinguisher (SCSO)

West Tennessee Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter estimates the shipment of fentanyl was close to $1 million.

According to the DA’s office, Carter believes the drugs were being take to Monroe, North Carolina from Dallas, Texas.

Saucedo is currently booked in Fayette County Jail.

