20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arizona woman accused of trafficking 20 pounds of fentanyl is facing jail time after investigators discovered the drugs during a traffic stop this week.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Adalinda Saucedo was stopped just before midnight Monday at the Fayette County and Shelby County line on I-40, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were reportedly found inside two fire extinguishers in the trunk of the vehicle.

West Tennessee Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter estimates the shipment of fentanyl was close to $1 million.

According to the DA’s office, Carter believes the drugs were being take to Monroe, North Carolina from Dallas, Texas.

Saucedo is currently booked in Fayette County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

