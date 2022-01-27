Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts UT Arlington Thursday night

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas State looks to bounce back on its home floor, hosting UT Arlington to open a weekend homestand Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM. The 2021-22 campaign marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 768-594 alltime record (.564) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

ABOUT THE LADY MAVERICKS

UT Arlington enters Thursday’s contest at 11-5 overall (5-2 SBC) after sweeping in-state foe Texas State last week. Thursday also marks the Lady Mavericks’ final trip to First National Bank Arena as a Sun Belt Conference member, as the school announced Friday that it is exiting the league and joining the WAC. The Lady Mavericks lead the conference in assist/turnover ratio (1.07) and 3-point field-goal defense (26.6 percent) while also taking good care of the rock, giving up the fewest turnovers (221) and turnovers per game (13.8) in the conference.

Terryn Milton leads the Sun Belt in assist/turnover ratio (2.54) and ranks 14th nationally in that area, while teammate Katie Ferrell is second in the conference and 26th in the NCAA (2.33). Standout transfer Starr Jacobs is one of the most dangerous scorers in the league, leading the conference in field goals made (128), field-goal percentage (55.7 percent), points (314) and points per game (19.6). Jacobs is also second behind A-State’s Trinitee Jackson in free throws attempted (93).

LAST TIME OUT

Arkansas State’s took a lead on the road at defending conference champion Troy into the fourth quarter, but a 14-3 run to open the final period lifted the Trojans past the Red Wolves 79-72 on Saturday. A-State played short-handed, with just seven active players, but held their own as Lauryn Pendleton poured in a career-high 21 points to lead all players.

Jireh Washington joined teammate Morgan Wallace in the 1,000-Point Club, scoring 14 points, while Wallace grabbed a double-double for the second game in a row with 12 points and 13 boards, helping A-State out-rebound the nation’s top rebounding squad.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

