Arkansas wins 5th straight, beats Ole Miss 64-55

JD Notae had 25 points Wednesday as Arkansas beat Ole Miss.
JD Notae had 25 points Wednesday as Arkansas beat Ole Miss.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — JD Notae scored 25 points and Arkansas cruised to a 64-55 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.

Notae was 10 of 23 from the floor. Jaylin Williams added 18 points and Trey Wade 10 for Arkansas (15-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference). The three combined for all eight of the Razorbacks’ 3-pointers.

Arkansas has won eight of the last nine matchups against Ole Miss. The Rebels last win in the series was on Jan. 19, 2019 (84-67).

Matthew Murrell scored 14 points to lead Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6), which has lost five of its last six games. Daeshun Ruffin, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan added 10 points apiece. The Rebels finished 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field but made all 13 of their free-throw attempts.

The game was tied twice in the early minutes with Ole Miss leading just once, 14-13. Arkansas closed the first half on a 12-6 surge for a 30-23 halftime advantage.

The Rebels stayed within single digits before a 13-0 run gave the Razorbacks their largest lead, 56-40, with 4:26 remaining. Williams scored seven points and Wade and Notae each made a 3 during the stretch.

Arkansas has held opponents below 40% shooting from the field and 31% from 3-point range during its current five-game win streak. The Rebels were 4-of-18 (22%) shooting from long range.

Arkansas hosts West Virginia on Saturday. Ole Miss plays at home against Kansas State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

