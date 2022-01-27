Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews battle fire at vacant home

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene.
Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a burning home Thursday morning.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were dispatched to a fire around 9:40 a.m. at what is believed to be a vacant home in the 100-block of North Bridge.

The fire appeared to be in the attic. A Region 8 News crew reported several fire trucks at the scene.

Region 8 News is tracking that story and will have the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
Batesville firefighters are at the scene of a restaurant fire Wednesday that has damaged a...
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of purchasing $400,000 worth of stolen...
$400k in stolen vehicles, property recovered
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The NYIT School of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State is preparing for the Omicron variant.
Doctor says Northeast Arkansas COVID numbers expected to drop soon
Doctor says Northeast Arkansas COVID numbers expected to drop soon
Doctor says Northeast Arkansas COVID numbers expected to drop soon
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast