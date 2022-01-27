Crews battle fire at vacant home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a burning home Thursday morning.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were dispatched to a fire around 9:40 a.m. at what is believed to be a vacant home in the 100-block of North Bridge.

The fire appeared to be in the attic. A Region 8 News crew reported several fire trucks at the scene.

