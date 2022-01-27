Energy Alert
Jan. 27: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We could see a few snow flurries or snow showers early this morning. Most won’t see any accumulation, but one or two spots could see a very light dusting if we get a good enough burst of snow.

Cold air sticks with us until Sunday when highs get back into the 50s. 50s hang around until our next big storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain may be heavy to start the month of February.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Chase Gage will have a live report on the Omicron Covid variant. He spoke with a local doctor and you will hear when the doctor thinks the Covid surge may end.

Forty-five mask-requiring school districts in Missouri face lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and some school leaders and elected officials are questioning if he really has the best interest of the state at heart.

UAMS adds 27 COVID beds; first responders hope added capacity reduces delays.

FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

