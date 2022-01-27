Jonesboro CWL solar park completion delayed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The hopes of Jonesboro City Water and Light to start using solar energy have been delayed due to multiple reasons, including COVID-19, labor shortages, and inclement weather.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 60% of the solar panels have been installed, nearing mechanical completion.

CWL Energy and Marketing Administrator Slade Mitchell said this will provide customers with at least 30 years of clean sustainable energy.

“We expect 24,000 megawatt-hours in the first year of operation,” Mitchell said. “That’s enough power to supply 1,600 homes with clean energy, so we think this resource is going to be great for our portfolio going forward.”

Mitchell mentioned that solar energy will give CWL customers a “price certainty” which will protect them from rising market costs.

However, he added he is not guaranteeing a price decrease in power bills.

The solar park project was announced in 2020, and its new completion date will be in late spring 2022.

