Jonesboro firefighters respond to field fire near Caraway Commons

Jonesboro police and firefighters have responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex, officials said Wednesday.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters have responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex, officials said Wednesday.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, an officer noticed the fire near Building G and called the police.

The fire was described as out of control, Smith said.

Neighbors told Region 8 News that emergency crews went by the apartment complex and told them to leave.

The Jonesboro Fire Department said several trucks were sent to the area, near a ditch.

The fire is not near a structure and authorities are in the process of putting out the fire.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

