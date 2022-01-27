Energy Alert
Nettleton students lend hand to nonprofits

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton High School is celebrating homecoming this week. They are sharing that celebration with nonprofits across Jonesboro through what they call Raider Serve Day.

The day is a part of their Great Kindness Challenge week.

Second Home Shop is just one of about eight organizations they helped.

Second Home Shop is operated fully by volunteers. Items are donated and put out for sale, with the proceeds going to the Family Crisis Center.

Joann Norman has volunteered there for about 15 years.

“They embraced it and they took ownership of the projects we gave them to work on and it was just wonderful,” she said.

On Wednesday, the store had a few extra hands to help.

“Now, we are just changing prices on things that are outdated. Stocking shelves,” said Jorje Salas, a senior at NHS.

Many nonprofits saw a drop in volunteers over the past couple of years, but a rise in people needing their services.

“So, they cleaned for us, they rearranged the shoes and they cleaned in the home décor section,” said Norman.

She said the help was appreciated.

“Community and fellowship. We consider this a passion for all of us,” she said.

Salas said the work they did will go beyond Wednesday.

“You would be surprised how a small act of kindness could change the world, for sure,” he said.

Many of the students said they plan to return to volunteer more in the future.

Norman said the shop is always looking for volunteers. She said people who want to help can contact the store.

The Second Home Shop is located at 2312 E. Matthews Avenue.

