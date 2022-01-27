Paragould police officers getting recognized with pay raise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It a city council meeting Monday, Paragould city officials agreed to provide officers in its police department with a pay raise.

This was the second raise officers have received in the past year. Each officer will get a raise of anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000, depending on their rank.

It was a raise that Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said was necessary

“It was one of the things the council wanted to do was make sure our men and women who are first responders are taken care of,” said Agee. “They do a thankless job every day and we want to make sure they are compensated for what they have to do.”

Agee said that the police force may not be the only department seeing a salary increase soon, noting other departments could see raises.

“We are currently looking at all departments and trying to figure out where best to allocate the money,” said Agee.

The Paragould Police Department is currently looking for people to join their department.

If you are someone that is interested, you fill out an application through the website or pick one up at their office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.