Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
Batesville firefighters are at the scene of a restaurant fire Wednesday that has damaged a...
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire
Building wall collapsed on Broad Street
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
The Collins Theatre in Paragould has hosted the Ultimate Oldies Show for the past 15 years.
The Ultimate Oldies Show keeping the curtain open
A longtime oldies show in Paragould will be back in February.
The Ultimate Oldies Show keeping the curtain open
RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Batesville firefighters are at the scene of a restaurant fire Wednesday that has damaged a...
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire