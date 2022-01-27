Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Stephens Inc. wins $18 million judgment against former Jonesboro-based employees

A Little Rock-based investment firm has received an $18 million judgment in a case involving...
A Little Rock-based investment firm has received an $18 million judgment in a case involving several former employees who left to go to work for another investment firm,
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Little Rock-based investment firm has received an $18 million judgment in a case involving several former employees who left to go to work for a Jonesboro-based investment firm.

Information about the judgment was released on Jan. 21 on the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority’s website.

Talk Business & Politics reported Thursday that Stephens Inc. accused Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Benjamin F. Edwards IV, Brian Todd Erwin, Timothy Garry Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Lynn Green, and Malcolm Andy Peeler of a series of industry violations including breach of contract, raiding, conspiracy, and protocols for broker recruiting.

However, not all of the people or the company were accused of all violations.

By a 2-1 vote, a panel said BFE and Edwards raided employees from Stephens Inc., expressed an intent to commit an act not allowed within the financial industry, and that the recruiting efforts were part of a single hiring plan.

The panel also said the actions by Peeler were egregious and that he violated any duty of loyalty, breached his contract, and helped an outside firm in its effort to get the other employees.

The group was also ordered to pay $10,970,000 in compensatory damages, while BFE and Edwards were ordered to pay $2 million in punitive damages. Peeler was ordered to pay $1 million in punitive damages, while the group was also ordered to pay $2,205,373 in attorney’s fees.

But, a dissenting opinion from Public Arbitrator Linda Nettles Harris questioned the ruling.

“I find that most of Claimant’s contentions were based on unreliable evidence, speculation, and conjecture and that a review of the hearing testimony and exhibits, revealed financial advisors who terminated their employment with Claimant and went to work with BFE based on real or perceived best self-interest and better working conditions,” Nettles Harris said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
A Batesville restaurant suffered significant damage after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of purchasing $400,000 worth of stolen...
$400k in stolen vehicles, property recovered
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child
The NYIT School of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State is preparing for the Omicron variant.
Doctor says Northeast Arkansas COVID numbers expected to drop soon
Doctor says Northeast Arkansas COVID numbers expected to drop soon
Doctor says Northeast Arkansas COVID numbers expected to drop soon
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Deputy called 911 to report ex just days before she was found dead inside her burning home