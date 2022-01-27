Report: Stephens Inc. wins $18 million judgment against former Jonesboro-based employees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Little Rock-based investment firm has received an $18 million judgment in a case involving several former employees who left to go to work for a Jonesboro-based investment firm.

Information about the judgment was released on Jan. 21 on the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority’s website.

Talk Business & Politics reported Thursday that Stephens Inc. accused Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Benjamin F. Edwards IV, Brian Todd Erwin, Timothy Garry Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Lynn Green, and Malcolm Andy Peeler of a series of industry violations including breach of contract, raiding, conspiracy, and protocols for broker recruiting.

However, not all of the people or the company were accused of all violations.

By a 2-1 vote, a panel said BFE and Edwards raided employees from Stephens Inc., expressed an intent to commit an act not allowed within the financial industry, and that the recruiting efforts were part of a single hiring plan.

The panel also said the actions by Peeler were egregious and that he violated any duty of loyalty, breached his contract, and helped an outside firm in its effort to get the other employees.

The group was also ordered to pay $10,970,000 in compensatory damages, while BFE and Edwards were ordered to pay $2 million in punitive damages. Peeler was ordered to pay $1 million in punitive damages, while the group was also ordered to pay $2,205,373 in attorney’s fees.

But, a dissenting opinion from Public Arbitrator Linda Nettles Harris questioned the ruling.

“I find that most of Claimant’s contentions were based on unreliable evidence, speculation, and conjecture and that a review of the hearing testimony and exhibits, revealed financial advisors who terminated their employment with Claimant and went to work with BFE based on real or perceived best self-interest and better working conditions,” Nettles Harris said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.