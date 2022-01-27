Roses on short supply for Valentine’s Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rose-lovers may experience Valentine’s Day differently this year, due to a possible shortage of roses.

Floral shops are having to order a limited amount of roses for bouquets due to not having enough growers.

“We were limited on the amount that we could buy because there are just fewer farms out there that are growing,” Posey Peddler owner Bridgett Mills-Arnold said. “So we have ordered in much of the same product that we usually have, but not in the same large amount of quantity.”

Arnold said the quality of the roses will still remain the same, however, there has been a price increase.

The florist strongly encourages people to order bouquets early to ensure they will be able to fulfill the order.

She adds seeking alternatives like chocolates, bath bombs, or other types of flower bouquets for their Valentine.

