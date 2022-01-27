Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Roses on short supply for Valentine’s Day

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rose-lovers may experience Valentine’s Day differently this year, due to a possible shortage of roses.

Floral shops are having to order a limited amount of roses for bouquets due to not having enough growers.

“We were limited on the amount that we could buy because there are just fewer farms out there that are growing,” Posey Peddler owner Bridgett Mills-Arnold said. “So we have ordered in much of the same product that we usually have, but not in the same large amount of quantity.”

Arnold said the quality of the roses will still remain the same, however, there has been a price increase.

The florist strongly encourages people to order bouquets early to ensure they will be able to fulfill the order.

She adds seeking alternatives like chocolates, bath bombs, or other types of flower bouquets for their Valentine.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
Batesville firefighters are at the scene of a restaurant fire Wednesday that has damaged a...
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire
Building wall collapsed on Broad Street
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Jonesboro police and firefighters have responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons...
Jonesboro firefighters respond to field fire near Caraway Commons
A rose shortage is expected for Valentine's Day, with area florists working to meet demand.
Roses on short supply for Valentine’s Day
The Collins Theatre in Paragould has hosted the Ultimate Oldies Show for the past 15 years.
The Ultimate Oldies Show keeping the curtain open
A longtime oldies show in Paragould will be back in February.
The Ultimate Oldies Show keeping the curtain open