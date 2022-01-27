Sex offender accused of raping child

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform a sex act on him.

Deputies with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Michael Sumner of Marked Tree on Wednesday, Jan. 26, on suspicion of rape.

According to the initial incident report, the 13-year-old victim reported on Jan. 19 that Sumner had forced them to perform a sexual act on him when they were eight or nine years old.

The victim provided the same statement to a mandatory reporter, the forensic interviewer, her parents, and a juvenile friend, the report said.

On Jan. 26, an Arkansas State Police special agent interviewed Sumner at the Troop C headquarters in Jonesboro. During the interview, according to the report, Sumner “confessed” to the sexual assault and described what he did with the victim.

Sumner, who pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2017 and is a registered Level 2 sex offender, is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center without bond awaiting his first appearance in court on Friday, Jan. 28.

