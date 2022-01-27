The Ultimate Oldies Show keeping the curtain open

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Don’t stop the show just yet. After having to cancel their annual New Year’s Eve show, the Ultimate Oldies Show is making a comeback in February.

Due to COVID, the annual show playing classical music from the 50′s, 60′s, and 70′s was forced to postpone its original date.

The postponement left Joe Wessell, the president of the Collins Theatre Foundation, nervous about whether or not the changed date would impact attendance.

“It was defiantly a major concern for everyone here at the theatre,” said Wessell. “We did not know if we would get the same type of sellout crowd we are used to.”

In between the time of the cancelation and the rescheduled event, the staff at Collins Theatre in Paragould has made substantial upgrades to try and improve the atmosphere.

“We got a theatre here that just been redone,” said Wessell. “We just had new carpet put in, seats have been recovered, and that’s through donations that people have given us to do this.”

Wessell said that the turnout for the upcoming show is fantastic. Wessell noted that words can’t describe how thankful he was for the people who kept their tickets for the new show, saying it means the world to him.

“I am so thankful that people think so much about this show that they made arrangements to come and support us,” said Wessell.

The Ultimate Oldies show will run Feb. 4 and 5.

For ticket information, you can visit the theatre’s website or contact Wessell directly at (870) 215-2253.

