Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Appalachian State, drops from 1st to 3rd in SBC

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team trimmed a 15-point deficit against Appalachian State down to just five on two different occasions late in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback as it dropped a 61-54 road decision Thursday night between the top two teams in the Sun Belt Conference standings entering the contest.

While four A-State players scored in double figures and second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier posted his eighth consecutive double-double, the Red Wolves shot just 38 percent as they saw their three-game winning streak come to a close.

Arkansas State (13-5, 4-2) was led by senior guard Marquis Eaton with 13 points, while Omier scored 11 and guards Malcolm Farrington and Avery Felts both came off the bench to add 10 each. Appalachian State (13-9, 7-2) collected its fifth consecutive victory after shooting 42 percent and outrebounding the Red Wolves 39-35.

The Mountaineers jumped out to a 20-6 advantage 12 minutes into the game, but A-State went worked its way back within three points, 30-27, with 27 seconds left before the break. However, App State took the momentum into the locker room with a buzzer-beating three and then scored eight of the first nine points to start the second half to push its lead back to double digits at 41-28.

Trailing 49-34 with 12:12 left on the clock, Arkansas State put together 15-5 run over the next six minutes to close the gap to five points. The Red Wolves remained down by five, 56-51, at the 4:53 mark, but couldn’t get any closer as they managed just three points down the stretch.

Eaton’s 13 points increased his career total to 1,554 as he moved past Dan Henderson (1973-77) and John Belcher (1968-72) for the fifth most in school history. Omier now has 13 double-doubles on the season and 28 for his career.

App State was led by four players scoring in double figures as well, including Michael Almonacy and Justin Forrest with a team-best 13 points each.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Jan. 29, with a noon (CT) road game at Coastal Carolina.

