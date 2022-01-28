Energy Alert
Arkansas women defeat #12 LSU 90-76

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Amber Ramirez scored 25 points, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels added 20 each and Arkansas beat No. 12 LSU 90-76 for the Razorbacks’ third straight win.

Ramirez was 10-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc. Spencer, a freshman who had 18 and 19 points in Arkansas’ previous two games, reached her third straight career high with the help of three 3-pointers. Daniels also had three 3s.

Alexis Morris scored 22 points for LSU. Autumn Newby had 15 points and nine rebounds. Khayla Pointer scored 13 points and with her five rebounds became the first LSU player to reach 1,500 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in her career.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

