Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Better Region 8: UCP Mail-A-thon

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another year starting and another year of this pandemic.

But life must go on, albeit a little differently.

Because of that, our annual United Cerebral Palsy Telethon will be a mail-a-thon again this year.

Organizers wisely decided there were going to be too many people in one place to be safe.

But, the need is still there, and our local UCP chapter is still raising money.

If you donated last year, you’ll get a letter in the mail.

If you want to donate this year, there are two options right on your screen.

Call this number - 1-800-228-6174.

That’s 1-800-228-6174.

You can also make a donation online at mailathon.ucpARK.org.

That’s mailathon.ucpark.org.

All of this information is also available at KAIT8.com.

Your donation helps those with C-P live a life without limits.

They offer a number of services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with C-P live an independent life.

All the money this non-profit collects stays right here in Region 8.

Each year, you collectively give around $100,000.

Please make a donation and make a difference.

It’ll make this A Better Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
A Batesville restaurant suffered significant damage after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews battle restaurant fire
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of purchasing $400,000 worth of stolen...
$400k in stolen vehicles, property recovered
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child

Latest News

During the program, children are taught to spin on their back where they float and wait for help.
The School of Yaya’s Fishes saving a life one stroke at a time
UCP Mail-A-thon
A Better Region 8: UCP Mail-A-thon
A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child
The United States Army Corps of Engineers will be meeting with people to discuss ways to help...
Meetings slated to discuss Beaver Dam flooding concerns