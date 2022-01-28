A Better Region 8: UCP Mail-A-thon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another year starting and another year of this pandemic.

But life must go on, albeit a little differently.

Because of that, our annual United Cerebral Palsy Telethon will be a mail-a-thon again this year.

Organizers wisely decided there were going to be too many people in one place to be safe.

But, the need is still there, and our local UCP chapter is still raising money.

If you donated last year, you’ll get a letter in the mail.

If you want to donate this year, there are two options right on your screen.

Call this number - 1-800-228-6174.

That’s 1-800-228-6174.

You can also make a donation online at mailathon.ucpARK.org.

That’s mailathon.ucpark.org.

All of this information is also available at KAIT8.com.

Your donation helps those with C-P live a life without limits.

They offer a number of services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with C-P live an independent life.

All the money this non-profit collects stays right here in Region 8.

Each year, you collectively give around $100,000.

Please make a donation and make a difference.

It’ll make this A Better Region 8.

