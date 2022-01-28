Energy Alert
Cold Start to the Weekend

January 28th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Another cold morning will lead to another cold afternoon. Flurries are possible this afternoon in a few spots, mainly in the Bootheel. Highs may get into the low 40s, but the wind chill keeps it feeling like the 20s. Clear skies allow temperatures to drop down into the teens overnight. By Sunday, highs are back in the 50s! Monday will be the nicest day over the next week as highs get into the mid-50s and sunshine. Rain increases on Tuesday. Temperatures are trending colder on the backside of the precipitation. Heavy rain is still the main focus next week, but we’ll have to keep watching data through the weekend to see if another minor winter event or a winter storm is more likely next Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned!

