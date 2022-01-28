Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City of Hayti receives $6.4M for wastewater improvements

The City of Hayti has been working on this project for more than four years.
The City of Hayti has been working on this project for more than four years.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Hayti received grant money for a wastewater improvement project.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development program awarded the city a $750,000 grant to accompany $5,667,000 awarded from the USDA Rural Development for wastewater improvements.

According to a release from the city, the project will rehabilitate the entire sewer system; repair and/or replace all gravity mains and lift stations; and retrofit the existing lagoon.

Mitzi Dell, city grant writer and project administrator, said the city has been working on this project for more than four years.

“This project has been a long time coming,” Mayor Lisa Green said in the release. “Hayti’s wastewater system has been in place for many, many decades. Much of our collection system is so old that the manholes are constructed of hand-laid brick which are fed by clay sewer mains. Unfortunately, time and use has worn out our equipment and we are nearing the end of the design cycle that will make major upgrades to both our collection and treatment systems. We want to thank our friends in USDA-Rural Development and Community Development Block Grant that have stepped up to the plate to provide us with the funding that we will need to make these changes.”

With all funding in place, the city plans to start construction in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
A convicted sex offender faces new charges after investigators say he forced a child to perform...
Sex offender accused of raping child
Emergency crews responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex Wednesday...
Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest
The Fitzgerald family hid inside their Florissant, Missouri, home while surveillance cameras...
Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 14 near Harrisburg.
Bicyclist hit, killed on Highway 14
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is offering handgun safety classes before Tennessee's new...
Tennessee bill looks to lower concealed permit carrying age to 18
Angie Master of Manila was recently honored as the January 2022 Gr8 Acts of Kindness recipient.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner constantly working for others