Crews battle house fire along Highway 67

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was treated for smoke inhalation Thursday evening as firefighters battled a house fire south of Pocahontas.

According to authorities, the fire happened around 7:45 p.m., Jan. 27 in the 5000 block of Highway 67 near Manson Road.

Randolph Co: Structure fire reported on SB U.S. Highway 67 approximately 0.4 miles south of State Highway 90. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic #ARnews — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) January 28, 2022

Authorities said the homeowner called in the fire and said he was trapped.

A passerby stopped and help to rescue the man just before crews could get to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.