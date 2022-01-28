Energy Alert
Crews battle house fire along Highway 67

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was treated for smoke inhalation Thursday evening as firefighters battled a house fire south of Pocahontas.

According to authorities, the fire happened around 7:45 p.m., Jan. 27 in the 5000 block of Highway 67 near Manson Road.

Authorities said the homeowner called in the fire and said he was trapped.

A passerby stopped and help to rescue the man just before crews could get to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

